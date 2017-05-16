SSC CGL 2017: Online Registration From Today, Key Points To Focus

SSC CGL 2017: Key Highlights
- The selection process is likely to be completed by February- March 2018.
- All the posts carry All India Service Liability
- Vacancy details will be given by the Commission atleast one month before the declaration of the final results
- 'Vacancies for Ex-Servicemen are reserved only for Group "C" posts and not for Group "B" Posts as per extant Government Order/Instructions'
- Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Physically Handicapped, and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from paying application fee. For others the application fee is Rs 100.
- Tier 1 and 2 will be computer based and Tier 3 will be in pen and paper mode. Tier 4 will be a skill test/ computer proficiency test.
- There will be no interview
- Candidates will be asked for post preference during the time of document verification
- 'However, candidates who wish to make the payment through challan of SBI, may make the payment to designated branches of SBI within the working hours of bank upto 19 June 2017 provided the challan has been generated by them before 5.00 PM of 16 June 2017.'
- The Commission urges candidates to provide their Aadhaar number in the application form for early redressal of grievance, if any
Click here for more Jobs News