SSC CGL 2017 Notification Out, Apply From Tomorrow The SSC CGL notification was expected in March 2017 and is almost two months delayed.

SSC CGL 2017: Important Dates



Last date to apply online: June 16, 2017

Date of Computer-based examination (Tier I): August 1-20, 2017

Date of Tier II: November 10-11, 2017

Date of Tier III (Descriptive paper): January 21, 2018

Tier IV (Skill Test): February 2018



SSC CGL 2017: Application Process



The official link to apply online for SSC CGL 2017 will be activated tomorrow. The application form will be available at ssconline.nic.in.



The application fee for all candidates is Rs. 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Physically handicapped, and Ex-Servicemen are exempted from paying application fee for SSC CGL exam.



SSC CGL 2017



SSC CGL 2017 will be a computer based test which will have 100 questions of objective nature. The total time duration allotted is one hour. There will be four sections in the test - General Intelligence Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, English Comprehension. Each section will have 25 questions. Each question will carry 2 marks, which means that the test will carry total 200 marks. Candidates who qualify Tier I will then appear in Tier II which will also be a computer-based test.



