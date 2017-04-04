SSC CGL 2017: No Notification Yet; Read Preparation Tips Here

New Delhi: SSC CGL 2017 notification has not been released yet. Candidates are distressed and waiting for the notification to be released. However candidates should take care of not losing their preparation time in the meanwhile. Notification will be released by the Commission at its official website and candidates will be given enough time for applying. Hence instead of going around with the speculations, candidates are suggested to focus on their preparation.
As a serious SSC CGL 2017 aspirant, you need to pay attention to preparation most importantly than for the exam notification. As of now, no changes have been declared by the Commission. Candidates should therefore carry on their preparation with whatever strategy they have been using till now.
These are few important things candidates should take care of instead of pondering over the notification.
Previous year Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had released the official notification for Combined Graduate Level Exam in the month of February. The exam was held in May 2016.
It is important to note that, candidates should not rush to apply for SSC CGL 2017. Due to delay it is obvious that there will be issues for retrieving the official notification online as large number of candidates will be trying for the same. Therefore try to download SSC CGL 2017 notification during off-peak hours. Candidates should make a note of important documents required during application submission and then start for online registration.
Click here for more Jobs News