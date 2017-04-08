SSC CGL 2017: How To Prepare For General Awareness Section

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) conducts Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam for recruitment of officers in various government departments. The notification for SSC CGL 2017 is expected to be out soon. Candidates who are preparing or are planning to prepare for CGL exam should know that CGL exam consists of a section on General Awareness. The section constitutes of 25 questions, each question carrying 2 marks. General Awareness is considered by make or break section by many aspirants. In this article we will discuss the syllabus, pattern and preparation strategy for General Awareness section.



As said earlier, the General Awareness section consists of 25 questions. Earlier when the exam was conducted in pen-paper mode, the section carried 50 questions, each carrying 1 marks. Candidates should not worry much as the weightage of the section remains same.



SSC CGL General Awareness



We can divide the general awareness topics broadly in three categories - static GK, general science, and miscellaneous.

Static GK mostly constitutes of topics from History, geography, culture, economy, polity, environment etc. Basically, all such information which does not change over time.



General Science consists of topics from Physics, Biology, Chemistry, Environment (again!), Computer, Disease and Pollution, Nutrition etc. The questions would mostly be of class 10th level.



Miscellaneous topics include current affairs, budget, awards and winners, world news, currencies, countries and capitals, abbreviations, nations and their leaders etc.



Preparation Strategy



The first step toward preparation is to make a list of topic from each of the categories mentioned above and assess your knowledge in each category. With evaluation of your current knowledge plan your preparation accordingly.



There are many books available in market and resources available online related to each of the categories mentioned above which you can use for preparation.



In case of General Science, the best strategy is to revise what you studied in school and understand each concept. If your concept is clear, you would find it easier to memorize the topics.



In case of static GK you will need to revise on a regular basis. For miscellaneous, you should read newspapers regularly. For award and winners, country and leaders, you should refer to any current yearbook. It has been observed by many SSC CGL toppers over the past years that yearbooks prove to be great help when preparing for General Awareness section.



