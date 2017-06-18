SSC CGL 2017 Online Registration To End Tomorrow, Key Points To Note SSC CGL 2017 online registration to end tomorrow. Apply at the earliest.

Taking the issues faced by candidates, into consideration, Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had extended the last date for online registration for SSC CGL 2017 . The application process which was supposed to be over by 16 June was extended till 19 June. Two days prior to the deadline, website slowed down and candidates were unable to submit their application / deposit their fee. Applicants took to social media platforms and expressed their frustration. It was on the last day, the Commission announced an extension in the date.SSC CGL 2017 online registration will end on 19 June 2017 (Monday). Applicants will be able to register themselves for the exam till 5 pm on the same day. With just a day left for the registration, SSC CGL 2017 aspirants should complete formalities of online registration if they have not yet.Read: Major Changes In SSC CGL 2017 Applications can be submitted at the online registration portal of the Commission at ssconline.nic.in.Regarding payment of registration fee the Commission states that, 'As regard payments made through challans, it is informed that in those cases where challans have been generated by the applicants before 5.00 PM on 19.6.2017, they could make the payment to the designated Branches of SBI using this challan within the working hours of the Bank upto 21.6.2017.'