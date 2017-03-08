SSC CGL 2017: Application Process To Begin Online From March 11 On Ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is set to release the official notification for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2017 on March 11, 2017. The online registration will commence on March 11, 2017 and go on till April 15, 2017. The SSC CGL 2017 Tier I exam is expected to be held in June this year. CGL is conducted for recruitment of Grade B and C officers in various government departments and ministries. The commission will select candidates through four phases also called Tiers of exam.



SSC CGL 2017



The official notification for SSC CGL 2017 will be released on the official website on March 11. The commission will also begin online registration the same day. To apply for SSC CGL, candidates will have to follow a two-step process which involves registration and application form filling.



Candidates who have completed their graduation in any stream will be eligible to apply for CGL 2017. The upper age limit for general candidates is 27 years. However, for certain posts the upper age limit is 30 and 32 years. The lower age limit likewise varies between 18 and 21 years according to the posts.



In a recent notification released on the SSC website, the commission will calculate the age of an applicant as on August 1, 2017 and there will be no change in this date for age reckoning.



The first tier of SSC CGL 2017 will be conducted in May/June 2017. The commission introduced computer-based test for SSC CGL tier I in 2016 for the first time.



Jobs News





