SSC CGL 2017 Application Process Likely To Start On 11 March, 5 Important Things To Know

EMAIL PRINT SSC CGL 2017 New Delhi: Taking SSC calendar (released at ssc.nic.in) into consideration, application process for CGL 2017 is going to start tomorrow (11 March). As a serious SSC job aspirant, you must be hooked to the internet and more specifically the Commission's webpage for updates. However, the application process will continue for more than a fortnight, hence candidates should not panic in case there's issue in retrieving the official notification. Due to large number of aspirants, it is likely that there may be issues. Candidates should therefore keep patience and wait for a while for online registration. Candidates are suggested to go through the official notification, as and when will be released by the Commission, before applying.



Four-Tier Exam

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct CGL Tier 1 exam in June 2017 (dates may change!). As of now, it is clear that the examination will be Computer based. SSC CGL is held every year for filling up different categories of posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Organisations. The Commission follows strict selection process for the recruitment process; examination will be held in four phases / tiers. Candidates should note that there will be a single application form for the CGL exam.



Change in Age Limit Criteria

An important update has already been released by the Commission regarding the age limit criteria. The notification says, "Keeping in view the schedule of CGLE 2017 available on the website of the Commission and the above DoPT's instructions, the crucial date for reckoning of age calculation for CGLE 2017 would be 01.08.2017 and no change in this date would be made".



Vacancy Details

Candidates should not be worried about vacancy number, because the vacancy number will be intimated later on (most probably a month before the declaration of final result). Reservation for SC, ST, OBC, EXS and PH categories will be determined and communicated by the indenting Ministries, Departments, Offices and Cadres as per extant government orders.Vacancies for ExS are reserved only for Group "C" posts and not for Group "B" Posts as per extant Government Order/Instructions.



Syllabus

As of now, no such update has been given regarding change in SSC CGL syllabus. Candidates should therefore continue with their preparation for the forthcoming exam.



How to Apply

SSC will accept the application online. Candidates should take care while filling up the application form, especially the post-wise preference. It is because option once exercised in the application is final and for the post in which candidate has not indicated the preference, further request will not be considered.



Click here for more



Taking SSC calendar (released at ssc.nic.in) into consideration, application process for CGL 2017 is going to start tomorrow (11 March). As a serious SSC job aspirant, you must be hooked to the internet and more specifically the Commission's webpage for updates. However, the application process will continue for more than a fortnight, hence candidates should not panic in case there's issue in retrieving the official notification. Due to large number of aspirants, it is likely that there may be issues. Candidates should therefore keep patience and wait for a while for online registration. Candidates are suggested to go through the official notification, as and when will be released by the Commission, before applying.Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct CGL Tier 1 exam in June 2017 (dates may change!). As of now, it is clear that the examination will be Computer based. SSC CGL is held every year for filling up different categories of posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Organisations. The Commission follows strict selection process for the recruitment process; examination will be held in four phases / tiers. Candidates should note that there will be a single application form for the CGL exam.An important update has already been released by the Commission regarding the age limit criteria. The notification says, "Keeping in view the schedule of CGLE 2017 available on the website of the Commission and the above DoPT's instructions, the crucial date for reckoning of age calculation for CGLE 2017 would be 01.08.2017 and no change in this date would be made".Candidates should not be worried about vacancy number, because the vacancy number will be intimated later on (most probably a month before the declaration of final result). Reservation for SC, ST, OBC, EXS and PH categories will be determined and communicated by the indenting Ministries, Departments, Offices and Cadres as per extant government orders.Vacancies for ExS are reserved only for Group "C" posts and not for Group "B" Posts as per extant Government Order/Instructions.As of now, no such update has been given regarding change in SSC CGL syllabus. Candidates should therefore continue with their preparation for the forthcoming exam.SSC will accept the application online. Candidates should take care while filling up the application form, especially the post-wise preference. It is because option once exercised in the application is final and for the post in which candidate has not indicated the preference, further request will not be considered.Click here for more Jobs News