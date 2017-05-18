SSC CGL 2017: Age Limit Increased For Certain Posts SSC CGL 2017 update! Age limit increased for certain posts.

26 Shares EMAIL PRINT SSC CGL 2017: Age Limit Increased For Certain Posts New Delhi: With the release of SSC CGL 2017 notification, Staff Selection Commission has brought relief to the two month long wait of aspirants. Online registration for CGL 2017 has already begun at ssconline.nic.in. The last date for submission of applications is 16 June 2017 for the Tier 1 exam scheduled for 1-20 August 2017. The Commission has recently released a corrigendum stating changes in age limit of certain posts.



The official notification reads about increase in age limit for posts with code K, L, M and P.



This includes Inspector (Central Excise), Inspector (Preventive Officer), Inspector (Examiner) under CBEC and Inspector post under Department of Post.



The Commission has changed the upper age limit to 30 years for these posts. While for all jobs with codes K, L and M the age limit should be read as 'not exceeding 30 years', for Inspector post (Department of Post) the age limit can be read as '18-30 years.'



Previously, in the SSC CGL 2017 notification, the Commission has stated the age limit for all of these posts as '18-27 years.'



Candidates looking forward to apply for these posts, should go through the notification available at Commission's website.



Click here for more



With the release of SSC CGL 2017 notification, Staff Selection Commission has brought relief to the two month long wait of aspirants. Online registration for CGL 2017 has already begun at ssconline.nic.in. The last date for submission of applications is 16 June 2017 for the Tier 1 exam scheduled for 1-20 August 2017. The Commission has recently released a corrigendum stating changes in age limit of certain posts.The official notification reads about increase in age limit for posts with code K, L, M and P.This includes Inspector (Central Excise), Inspector (Preventive Officer), Inspector (Examiner) under CBEC and Inspector post under Department of Post.The Commission has changed the upper age limit to 30 years for these posts. While for all jobs with codes K, L and M the age limit should be read as 'not exceeding 30 years', for Inspector post (Department of Post) the age limit can be read as '18-30 years.'Previously, in the SSC CGL 2017 notification, the Commission has stated the age limit for all of these posts as '18-27 years.'Candidates looking forward to apply for these posts, should go through the notification available at Commission's website.Click here for more Jobs News