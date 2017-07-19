SSC CGL Admit Card Expected Soon, Exam From 1 August

With less than 15 days left for SSC CGL 2017 computer based exam to begin, it is expected that the Commission will release the admit card soon. The admit card is likely to be released after the completion of the ongoing 'Confirmation/ Updation of Person with Disability (PwD) i.e. OH/ VH/ HH Status.' Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the computer based exam from 1 August till 20 August. The exam will be held for selecting candidates for Tier-II examination for filling up different categories of posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Organisations.

'Admission Certificates (ACs) for the Examination indicating the time table and also venues of examination for each candidate will be uploaded on the website of the Commission about two weeks before the date of examination, ' reads the official notification released by the Commission regarding SSC CGL 2017. Admit card related updates can be found at the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.



Persons with Disability (PwD)/ Physically Handicapped (PH) and such candidates who have sought facility of scribe for the examination can confirm/ update their Disability Status and requirement of scribe on or before 20 July 2017.



Online registration for CGL 2017 started in May and a total of 3026598 online applications were received by the Commission. Application process ended on 19 June.

The official notification further adds, 'If any candidates does not receive admission certificate for the examination one week before the date of examination, he/she must immediately contact the concerned Regional/Sub Regional Office (s) of the commission with proof of having submitted his/her application. Failure to do so will deprive him/her of any claim for consideration. Candidates also have the option to download the Admission Certificate from the concerned Regional/Sub Regional office website. Such facility will be available at least one week before the examination.'



