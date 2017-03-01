SSC CGL 2016 Tier III: Know All About Descriptive Paper

EMAIL PRINT SSC CGL 2016 Tier III: Know All About Descriptive Paper New Delhi: Staff Selection Committee (SSC) in 2016 introduced a new pattern for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam held for recruitment on various Group B and C posts in government departments and ministries. According to the new pattern, instead of two tiers, CGL will now have four tiers. Candidates, who qualify CGL Tier II, will appear for Tier III which is a descriptive paper and Tier IV which is a Data Entry Skill Test (DEST)/ Computer Proficiency Test (CPT). More than 35,000 candidates have been shortlisted for Tier III and IV.



The competition is high and with Tier III being a new addition, it is natural for candidates to be a little worried. Here we have tried to provide answer to all your questions about the new Tier III of SSC CGL exam.



SSC CGL Tier III



SSC revised the scheme of CGL exam in 2016 and added a descriptive paper as Tier III. The descriptive paper will be bilingual in nature and will be conducted in both English and Hindi. A candidate will have the option to attempt the question paper in any one language. The total marks for descriptive paper is 100 and will be of 60 minutes duration. Visually handicapped candidates or candidates with cerebral palsy will be given extra 20 minutes to complete the paper.



The descriptive paper will comprise of Essay writing, Precis writing, Letter writing, and Application writing. Tier III is equally important as the final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks scored in Tier I, Tier II, and Tier III. Tier IV will only be a qualifying paper.



Click here for more



Staff Selection Committee (SSC) in 2016 introduced a new pattern for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam held for recruitment on various Group B and C posts in government departments and ministries. According to the new pattern, instead of two tiers, CGL will now have four tiers. Candidates, who qualify CGL Tier II, will appear for Tier III which is a descriptive paper and Tier IV which is a Data Entry Skill Test (DEST)/ Computer Proficiency Test (CPT). More than 35,000 candidates have been shortlisted for Tier III and IV.The competition is high and with Tier III being a new addition, it is natural for candidates to be a little worried. Here we have tried to provide answer to all your questions about the new Tier III of SSC CGL exam.SSC revised the scheme of CGL exam in 2016 and added a descriptive paper as Tier III. The descriptive paper will be bilingual in nature and will be conducted in both English and Hindi. A candidate will have the option to attempt the question paper in any one language. The total marks for descriptive paper is 100 and will be of 60 minutes duration. Visually handicapped candidates or candidates with cerebral palsy will be given extra 20 minutes to complete the paper.The descriptive paper will comprise of Essay writing, Precis writing, Letter writing, and Application writing. Tier III is equally important as the final merit list will be prepared on the basis of marks scored in Tier I, Tier II, and Tier III. Tier IV will only be a qualifying paper.Click here for more Jobs News