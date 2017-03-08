SSC CGL Tier III Exam 2017 Admit Card Released; Download now from ssc.nic.in

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for candidates who have qualified the tier II exam for SSC CGL and are set to appear in the tier III exam. The admit card is available for download from the regional websites of the Staff Selection Commission. The tier III for CGL exam will be conducted on March 19, 2017. More than 50,000 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for tier III. Candidates who fail to appear for the tier III exam will be considered disqualified.
How to download Admit Card
Step one: Go to SSC official website: ssc.nic.in
Step two: Click on the Admit Card tab.
Step three: Click on the link for respective region. You will be redirected to the regional website. Here click on Download Admit Card tab.
Step four: Click on the link which says Download e-Admit Card for CGL Tier III.
Step five: Enter your roll number and captcha code.
Step six: Download the admit card and instructions released for candidates.
SSC CGL Teir III Exam Day Details
The exam will be of one hour duration and will be conducted between 9:30 am to 10:30 am. Candidates must reach their respective exam centers by 9:00 am. The candidate must carry their admit card, 3 passport size colored photograph, and a valid identity proof to the exam center on the day of the exam.
SSC CGL Tier III Paper Pattern
SSC CGL Tier III will be a descriptive paper. The exam will be conducted in pen-paper mode. The maximum marks will be 100. Candidates will be required to write essays, precis, and letters. They will be assessed for their communication ability through this exam.
