SSC CGL 2016 Tier 3 Admit Cards Released; Download Now

New Delhi:  Staff Selection Commission has released the admit cards of the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2016 Tier-III (SSC CGL Tier 3) in its official regional websites. The candidates can download them now. According to SSC calendar the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2016 (Tier-III) will be conducted on March 19, 2017 in Pen and Paper mode (Descriptive Type Questions).

According the SSC CGL Tier 3 notification, the duration of the examination will be one hour and it will be held from 11 am Hrs to 12 pm.

SSC CGL 2016 Tier 3 Admit Cards Released: How To Download

The candidates who are appearing for the SSC CGL Tier 3 examination can go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission and download their admit cards. Follow these steps to download your admit cards:

Step one

Go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission

Step Two


Click on the admit card tab given in the top

Step three

Click on the region your are appear in the SSC CGL Tier 3 exam

Step Four

Click on the "admit card download" option given in the regional website

Step Five

Enter the required details

Step Six

Download your admit card for SSC CGL Tier 3 2017

In the main SSC website you can chose from the below given regions: Eastern Region, Kerala Karnataka Region, Southern Region, North Eastern Region, Western Region, Madhya Pradesh Region, Central Region, North Western Region and Northern Region.

