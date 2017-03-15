SSC CGL 2016 Tier 3 Admit Cards Released; Download Now

According the SSC CGL Tier 3 notification, the duration of the examination will be one hour and it will be held from 11 am Hrs to 12 pm.
SSC CGL 2016 Tier 3 Admit Cards Released: How To Download
The candidates who are appearing for the SSC CGL Tier 3 examination can go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission and download their admit cards. Follow these steps to download your admit cards:
Step one
Go to the official website of Staff Selection Commission
Step Two
Click on the admit card tab given in the top
Step three
Click on the region your are appear in the SSC CGL Tier 3 exam
Step Four
Click on the "admit card download" option given in the regional website
Step Five
Enter the required details
Step Six
Download your admit card for SSC CGL Tier 3 2017
In the main SSC website you can chose from the below given regions: Eastern Region, Kerala Karnataka Region, Southern Region, North Eastern Region, Western Region, Madhya Pradesh Region, Central Region, North Western Region and Northern Region.
