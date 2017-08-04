SSC CGL 2016 Final Result: Know How To Check Online

Late evening, SSC had declared the result declaration time. Candidates must be glued to internet to check their result. In order to check the result candidates should keep their roll number in hand or else can even check the result with their name.
How to check SSC CGL 2016 final result?Step 1: Go to the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link showing the final result of SSC CGL 2016
Step 3: Download the PDF file
Step 4: Check for your roll number and/ or name
SSC will conduct CGL tier 1 exam from 5 August 2017. The exam, which is ought to witness more than 30 lakh candidates, will continue till 25 August 2017. The Commission has taken measures and has released exam guidelines for the candidates. Going a level higher in taking strict measures against malpractices, the Commission has also implemented dress code.
For Combined Recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2017 (Paper-I), candidates can download the answer keys till 27 August 2017.
