SSC CGL 2016 Final Result: Know How To Check Online

Here's how to check SSC CGL 2016 final result at ssc.nic.in.

Jobs | | Updated: August 04, 2017 20:54 IST
1Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
SSC CGL 2016 Final Result: Know How To Check Online

SSC CGL 2016 Final Result: Know How To Check

New Delhi:  In order to check SSC CGL 2016 final result, candidates shall have to go to the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in. Result, recruitment and exam related updates are found at ssc.nic.in, whereas the online application portal is ssconline.nic.in. The result will be available online for the candidates for some duration; therefore in case the website slows down and takes too long to respond just wait for a while. The result is usually released in the form of .pdf file.

Late evening, SSC had declared the result declaration time. Candidates must be glued to internet to check their result. In order to check the result candidates should keep their roll number in hand or else can even check the result with their name.

How to check SSC CGL 2016 final result?

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link showing the final result of SSC CGL 2016
Step 3: Download the PDF file
Step 4: Check for your roll number and/ or name

SSC will conduct CGL tier 1 exam from 5 August 2017. The exam, which is ought to witness more than 30 lakh candidates, will continue till 25 August 2017. The Commission has taken measures and has released exam guidelines for the candidates. Going a level higher in taking strict measures against malpractices, the Commission has also implemented dress code.

For Combined Recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination, 2017 (Paper-I), candidates can download the answer keys till 27 August 2017.

Click here for more Job News

Trending

Share this story on

1Share
ALSO READIn Kerala, 3 Men Guarded King Cobra Eggs For Over 100 Days. See Pics
sscssc cgl 2016ssc cgl 2016 final resultssc cgl resultssc.nic.inssconlinessc cgl result 2016ssc cgl final result 2016

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreJab Harry Met SejalAmazon SaleBlackberry KEYone

................................ Advertisement ................................