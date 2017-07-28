SSC CGL 2016: Commission To Declare Final Result Tentatively On August 4 Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the final result for SSC CGL 2016 tentatively on August 4, 2017. The announcement was made on the official SSC website.

SSC CGL 2016: Commission To Declare Final Result Tentatively On August 4 New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce the final result for SSC CGL 2016 tentatively on August 4, 2017. The announcement was made on the official SSC website. The Tier III of the SSC CGL exam for 2016 was conducted on March 19, 2017. Tier IV which comprised of Data Entry Skill Test (DEST) or Computer Proficiency Test (CPT) and was only qualifying in nature was also conducted for certain posts. The final result based on the performance of the candidates in Tier I, II and III will be released shortly.



As per the notice for SSC CGLE 2016, the merit list will be prepared on the basis of all the three tiers - I, II, and III. The merit list will be prepared only for those candidates who qualify in all the three tiers. There will be no sectional cut off though. The result will be released by 6:00 pm on August 4.





The document verification process will also be done according to the provisions of the SSC CGL 2016 official notification.



Based on the performance in Tier I and Tier II of the SSC CGL 2016 exam, 4796 candidates had qualified for Tier III for Assistant Audit Officer post, 15030 candidates had qualified for Tier III and CPT for Assistant Section Officer in CSS and Assistant in MEA, 1254 candidates had qualified for Tier III for Junior Statistical Officer, and 35089 candidates had qualified for Tier III and DEST for all other posts.



