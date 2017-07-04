Assistant Teacher Recruitment At Assam, Details At Ssaassam.gov.in

Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Assam has started recruitment process for assistant teacher post. Candidates who have qualified LP and UP Teacher Eligibility Test (Elementary)/ CTET are eligible to apply for the post. Candidates shall have to submit online applications at the official website of ssaassam.gov.in. Before heading for online application submission, interested candidates should go through the official notification properly and most importantly should take care of the fact that the posts are mainly available in remote areas of Assam and the interested candidates must be physically and mentally ready to serve in these remote areas.

As on 1 January 2017, any candidate who doesn't fall in the age group of 18-43 years will be eligible to apply for the post.

Along with application submission, candidates need to deposit an amount of Rs 200 (Rs 150 for SC, ST and free for BPL candidates). The amount must be deposited in the form of Indian Postal Order (IPO) in the name of Mission Director, Axom Sarba Siksha Abhijan Mission, Kahilipara, Guwahati-19.

For Barak valley districts, only Bengali/ Hmar/ Manipuri/ Hindi medium TET qualified candidates will be eligible to apply. For other districts, the teachers will be posted in the schools having the medium of instruction as per the medium/ language I of the candidate in TET.



The last date for submission of application is 15 July 2017.

