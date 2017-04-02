Skill Development Key To Create Huge Employment: President

Deoghar: The President of India, Pranab Mukherjee said that the problem of job creation cannot be solved unless people are imparted skills to increase their employability. India has a huge workforce and skill development can help in economic development of this vast country.
"Basic problem of India is job creation...it can be solved by imparting skill training to the youth as more than 50 per cent of India's population is young," the President said while dedicating 35 skill development centres to the nation online, reported PTI.
The President said that he believes that initiatives launched today such as Deoghar - Basukinath Solar Street Light Project; Software Technology Parks of India Centre; Employees State Insurance Corporation Hospital and Driver's Training Centres will transform the employment landscape of this region.
Speaking on the occasion, the President said that Jharkhand played a key role in India's freedom struggle. The pain and sacrifices of Sidho Murmu, Kanho Murmu, Tilka Manjhi and Birsa Munda are always remembered. The state has made progress on many fronts since attaining statehood in 2000. Its rich deposits of mineral resources, forests and industrial infrastructure etc. have laid down the foundation for all-round development.
The President of India inaugurated the 44 Kms Deoghar - Basukinath Solar Street Light Project and laid the foundation stone of Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) Centre; Employees State Insurance Corporation Hospital and Driver's Training Centres at Deoghar, Jharkhand today.
(With Inputs from PTI)
Click here for more Jobs News