Seventh Pay Review Commission For Education Institutes Submits Its Report To HRD Ministry

Talking to media persons here in New Delhi, the Minister said the Seventh Pay Review Commission for implementing the recommendations in educational institute, university and colleges has submitted its report to the Ministry of Human Resource Development.



The minister also said that, accordingly, a committee headed by Secretary, Higher Education has been constituted. The committee will have officials from Finance Ministry and other relevant offices and it will submit its final recommendations which will go to cabinet.



Prakash Javadekar hoped that the professors, staff and every individual in education sector will definitely get benefited.



'Those who had some doubt whether government is moving or not in this direction, let me dispel their doubts that we have already started action and soon they will get good news', said the minister.



He further urged the education fraternity to try more vigorously to improve the quality of education at all levels and concentrate on study, examination and assessment work.



