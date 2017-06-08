SBI To Make Aadhaar Mandatory For Recruitment Processes Going alongside the major recruiting bodies of the country, State Bank of India (SBI) is also likely to make Aadhaar number mandatory for all recruitment processes.

Going alongside the major recruiting bodies of the country, State Bank of India (SBI) is also likely to make Aadhaar number mandatory for all recruitment processes. The proposal will most probably be implemented from 1 July 2017. 'State Bank of India (SBI) propose to introduce the scheme of verifying the identity of candidates applying for all its recruitment processes through Aadhaar cards w.e.f. 1 st July 2017,' reads the official notification released by the biggest nationalized banks of the country.



SBI Recruitment 2017: Guidelines For Applicants



Provide your Aadhaar number (12 digit number usually; alternatively Aadhaar enrolment ID can be given in case candidate has applied for the number but has not received yet)

Applicants from the States of Jammu & Kashmir, Meghalaya and Assam can use the usual ID proofs (but as specified in the SBI job notification), instead of Aadhaar



'Ascertaining the identities of candidates is critical for fair conduct of recruitment process and prevention of impersonation.'



SBI recruitment is one of the most sought after options for government job aspirants. Every year, the Bank conducts recruitments and witnesses overwhelming response and receives applications close to 10 times the number of vacancies. By making Aadhaar number mandatory, SBI will ensure a fair and transparent recruitment process by authenticating the identity of candidates.



Ongoing SBI recruitments are for special management executive posts, specialists posts in marketing department and specialist cadre officer post.



