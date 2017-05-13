SBI Specialists (Marketing Department) Recruitment 2017, Contract Posts State Bank of India (SBI), Central Recruitment and Promotion Department has released recruitment notification for Specialists in Marketing Department.

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT SBI Specialists Recruitment, Apply Now New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI), Central Recruitment and Promotion Department has released recruitment notification for Specialists in Marketing Department. The recruitment will be on contract basis and is open to qualified and experienced candidates only. Online registration for the same can be done till 25 May 2017. Applicants shall have to submit the printout of online application along with enclosures before 31 May 2017. Along with this candidates should also deposit an amount of Rs 600 as application fee which is to be paid through online mode of fee collection i.e. Internet Banking, Debit Cards, Credit Cards, etc.



'Contract will be for a period of 3 years and will be renewable at the discretion of the Bank. The contract can be terminated at one month's notice on either side or on payment/ surrender of one month's compensation amount in lieu thereof,' says the Bank.



Vacancy Details

Senior Vice President (Brand/ Media/ Research): 1 post

Vice President (Marketing Communications): 1 post

Vice President (Digital Marketing): 1 post

Vice President (Media Strategy & Operations): 1 post

Senior Manager (Digital Marketing): 1 post



While the age limit for all the posts is 40 years, it is 35 years for Senior Manager post.



SBI will select candidates on the basis of their performance in interview. Prior to that, candidates will be short-listed based on their qualification, experience and overall suitability.



The official notification is available at sbi.co.in



Click here for more





State Bank of India (SBI), Central Recruitment and Promotion Department has released recruitment notification for Specialists in Marketing Department. The recruitment will be on. Online registration for the same can be done till 25 May 2017. Applicants shall have to submit the printout of online application along with enclosures before 31 May 2017. Along with this candidates should also deposit an amount of Rs 600 as application fee which is to be paid through online mode of fee collection i.e. Internet Banking, Debit Cards, Credit Cards, etc.'Contract will be for a period of 3 years and will be renewable at the discretion of the Bank. The contract can be terminated at one month's notice on either side or on payment/ surrender of one month's compensation amount in lieu thereof,' says the Bank.Senior Vice President (Brand/ Media/ Research): 1 postVice President (Marketing Communications): 1 postVice President (Digital Marketing): 1 postVice President (Media Strategy & Operations): 1 postSenior Manager (Digital Marketing): 1 postWhile the age limit for all the posts is 40 years, it is 35 years for Senior Manager post.SBI will select candidates on the basis of their performance in interview. Prior to that, candidates will be short-listed based on their qualification, experience and overall suitability.The official notification is available at sbi.co.inClick here for more Jobs News