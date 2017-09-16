SBI SO Recruitment 2017 Begins, Check Your Eligibility Candidates can apply before 6 October 2017 at the official website sbi.co.in.

60 Shares EMAIL PRINT SBI SO Recruitment 2017: Check Eligibility, Application Submission Process, Exam Pattern, Syllabus New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has begun recruitment process for recruitment of specialist cadre officers. Online application process will continue till 6 October 2017 and last date of submission of hard copy of online application along with enclosures is 10 October 2017. A total of 41 vacancies are available for the posts of Deputy Manager (Law) and Deputy General Manager (Law). Online test for Deputy Manager (law) post will be held on 11 November 2017. Detailed recruitment notification has been released at the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in.



Eligibility Criteria

Law graduates with relevant experience, as set by the bank, are eligible to apply. 'Law Graduates who have enrolled as Advocates with Bar Council and have atleast 4 years (15 years for DGM post) of experience as Law officer in the Legal Department of Scheduled Commercial Banks / Financial Institutions (as mentioned in the web page of Indian Banks' Association under the link Member Associate) Or State Level Development Financial Institutions. (The experience should be after enrolment as advocate with Bar Council),' are eligible to apply.



The online exam will comprise of questions from reasoning, English language and will also test the professional knowledge of the candidate. The exam will carry a total of 220 marks and candidates will be allowed 45 minutes for professional knowledge test and 90 minutes for the rest.



The final merit list will be decided on the basis of the performance of the candidate in the professional knowledge test and interview.







