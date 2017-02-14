SBI Senior Manager Recruitment 2017: Last Day of Online Application Submission

New Delhi: Today is the last date to apply for Senior Manager post at SBI. The recruitment process is being held for selection of candidates to the post of Product Specialist at Chennai, Indore, Mumbai and Bengaluru. MBA graduates with 05 years of experience in Cash Management are eligible to apply. Candidates can send the print out of online application along with enclosures before 20 February 2017. Bank job aspirants should note that online registration is open for SBI PO 2017 recruitment, as well.
State Bank of India (SBI) will shut down its online registration portal for recruitment to the post of Senior Manager (Product Specialist). A total of 04 vacancies are available for recruitment (03 for general category and the rest for OBC non creamy layer). Candidates must be in the age group of 27-35 years. It is for the information of the candidates that all the eligibility conditions will be calculated as on 31 December 2016.
Selection Process
SBI will select candidates for the post of Senior Manager on the basis of shortlisting (on the basis of qualification, experience and overall suitability) and personal interview.
How to apply?
Candidates have to submit their application online through the official portal of SBI. Further they also have to submit the printout of the application form along with enclosures by post (last date is 20 February 2017).
Applications can be submitted at statebankofindia.com/careers or sbi.co.in/careers. Candidates are required to deposit Rs 600 as application fees through Internet Banking, Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ Master Card/ Maestro), Credit Cards, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.
