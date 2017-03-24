SBI Recruitment 2017 For Officer Post, Check Details Here

Also, in order to be eligible for SBI recruitment for Officers, candidates must be in the age group as decided for each of the post by the bank.
For SBI Officer recruitment selection candidates shall have to face interview (one or more rounds). Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only.
Online registration of applications can be done till 10 April 2017. Last date for receipt of the print out of Online application along with enclosures at SBI, CRPD, Corporate Centre, Mumbai is 13 April 2017.
Vacancy Details
- Sales Head: 1 post
- Products, Investments & Research Head: 1 post
- Operations Head: 1 post
- Manager (Business Development): 1 post
- Manager (Business Process): 1 post
- Central Research Team: 4 posts
- Acquisition Relationship Managers: 21 posts
- Relationship Managers: 120 posts
- Relationship Manager (Team Lead): 15 posts
- Investment Counsellors: 25 posts
- Customer Relationship Executives: 65 posts
Here's a complete list of document to be sent along with the application form: (in photocopies)
- ID proof
- Date of birth proof
- Educational certificates
- Experience certificates
- brief resume
- e-receipt for fee payment
- SC/ST certificate, OBC (With Non creamy layer clause) certificate, PWD certificate
