SBI Recruitment 2017 For Special Management Executive Post: CA, ACS, ICWA, MBA Eligibility

"The course should be of 2 years full time duration. Courses completed through correspondence / part-time are not eligible. The institute should be recognized / approved by Govt., Govt. bodies / AICTE", reads the official notification.
Candidates have to undergo strict selection procedure for the SBI SME recruitment which will include online objective test, group exercise and/ or group interview. The online test will comprise of questions related to general/ banking awareness, reasoning, data interpretation and analysis, English and financial data interpretation and analysis.
On the other hand, State Bank of India (SBI) has begun online registration for recruitment of Specialist Cadre officers on regular and contract basis.
As of now, the Bank has decided the following cities for the exam Ahmedabad, Baroda, Bangalore, Mysore, Bhopal, Indore, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jammu, Chennai, Madurai, Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Kolkata, Asansol, Lucknow, Varanasi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Delhi, Jaipur, Patna, Ranchi, Kochi andTrivandrum.
Important Dates
Last Date for submission of application: 18 May 2017
Date of Exam: 18 June 2017
Downloading call letters for the exam: 6 June 2017
