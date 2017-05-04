SBI Recruitment 2017 For Special Management Executive Post: CA, ACS, ICWA, MBA Eligibility

Jobs | Written by | Updated: May 04, 2017 09:38 IST
SBI SME Recruitment 2017: Apply at sbi.co.in

New Delhi:  State Bank of India (SBI) has announced 554 vacancies for Special Management Executive (SME) post. Online applications can be submitted till 18 May 2017. While a total of 273 vacancies are open for recruitment in MMGS III grade, 281 are for MMGS II grade. Only those candidates who have educational qualification of CA / ICWA / ACS / MBA (Finance) or equivalent post graduation degree in Finance are eligible to apply. Other details can be found below.

"The course should be of 2 years full time duration. Courses completed through correspondence / part-time are not eligible. The institute should be recognized / approved by Govt., Govt. bodies / AICTE", reads the official notification.
 
SBI SME Recruitment Highlights


Candidates have to undergo strict selection procedure for the SBI SME recruitment which will include online objective test, group exercise and/ or group interview. The online test will comprise of questions related to general/ banking awareness, reasoning, data interpretation and analysis, English and financial data interpretation and analysis.

On the other hand, State Bank of India (SBI) has begun online registration for recruitment of Specialist Cadre officers on regular and contract basis.

As of now, the Bank has decided the following cities for the exam Ahmedabad, Baroda, Bangalore, Mysore, Bhopal, Indore, Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Chandigarh, Ludhiana, Jammu, Chennai, Madurai, Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Kolkata, Asansol, Lucknow, Varanasi, Mumbai, Nagpur, Delhi, Jaipur, Patna, Ranchi, Kochi andTrivandrum.

Important Dates
Last Date for submission of application: 18 May 2017
Date of Exam: 18 June 2017
Downloading call letters for the exam: 6 June 2017

Click here for more Government Jobs News
 

