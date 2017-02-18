SBI PO Recruitment 2017: What's Next After Selection? Know About The Career Path Of A Probationary Officer

State Bank of India (SBI) PO recruitment has become the buzz word for job aspirants, these days! With only 15 days left for the submission of applications, candidates are on their toes in exam preparation. As a prospective SBI PO, candidates must also be aware of the career path of a probationary officer. Considered to be one of the most lucrative jobs of the recent time, SBI PO witnesses huge number of applications against its recruitment advertisement. Apart from PO recruitment, good responses also come for Specialist cadre officers, Clerks and other miscellaneous posts.



What's next after you get selected for SBI PO?

After you get through the entire selection procedure, you will be on intensive training. The training will be for two years.



Before the completion of training or probation, candidates shall have to go through a screening process. This will again check the standards of the trained probationary officers.

Candidates who qualify the test will be confirmed in Officer Middle Management Grade Scale-II (MMGS II) or Officer Junior Management Grade Scale-I, depending on whether they have achieved the pre-determined standards or not.



Candidates are hereby informed that those who do not qualify the test, will be terminated.

Those POs who achieve the standards shall be placed in the grade of Officer Middle Management Grade Scale-II (MMGS II). However, those who do not achieve the same will be confirmed as Officer Junior Management Grade Scale-I.



SBI PO Recruitment 2017 Highlights

Number of Vacancies: 2313 (including 313 backlog vacancies)

Last Date for online registration and payment of application fee: 6 March 2017

SBI PO Prelims Exam Date: 29 & 30 April and 6 & 7 May



