SBI PO Recruitment 2017: Details About Pre-Exam Training

New Delhi: The ongoing SBI PO recruitment 2017 is gaining huge response! Bank job aspirants are busy in online registration and exam preparation, simultaneously. Limited time and the need to prepare well, often compels candidates to skip reading the official notification properly. Specific information in the notification must not be ignored altogether, just like the pre exam training. SBI will conduct pre exam training for aspirants and details in this regard are given here. Candidates can find all details related to the SBI PO pre exam training below.
In consonance with the guidelines issued by Government of India, State Bank of India (SBI) will provide training to candidates of SC, ST and religious minority community, before the exam. This pre exam training will be conducted at certain centres, details of which are given below.
Candidates belonging to these categories should indicate their preference of availing the training while applying online. Candidates shall attend the training at their own expense.
Training Centres
SBI will conduct the pre exam training at the following centres. However the bank may add or remove some centres as well.
Training will be held at Agartala, Agra, Ahmedabad, Aizwal, Akola, Allahabad, Asansol, Aurangabad, Bareilly, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur (Ganjam), Bhopal, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Dibrugarh, Ernakulam, Gangtok, Gorakhpur, Gulbarga, Guwahati, Hubli, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Itanagar, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Meerut, Mumbai, Mysore, Nagpur, NewDelhi, Panaji (Goa), Patna, Port Blair, Purnea, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Silchar, Siliguri, Shillong, Srinagar, Tirupati, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vishakhapatnam, Vijayawada.
Important Dates for Pre Exam Training
Download call letter for the training: 7 April 2017
Candidates are required to download the call letter online at sbi.co.in.
