SBI PO Main Result 2017 Declared, Check Now SBI PO mains result 2017 has been declared.

Share EMAIL PRINT SBI PO Mains Result 2017 Declared New Delhi: State Bank of India has finally declared the result of the main examination held for recruitment of Probationary Officers. Candidates can now check SBI PO mains result 2017 online at sbi.co.in. Candidates who have been shortlisted in the main examination will subsequently be called for a Group Exercises & Interview. SBI PO 2017 recruitment process had begun in the early February. The recruitment which is being held for selecting candidates against 2313 vacancies witnessed applications more than 10 times the number of vacancies.



SBI PO main exam result was earlier scheduled to be released on 19 June; however later on the same day SBI issued a notification about postponement of the result.



The main exam was an objective test followed by descriptive test.



SBI PO Main Result 2017: How To Check?

Go to the official web portal sbi.co.in

Click on the main exam result link

Get the result



SBI PO Main Result 2017: Where To Check?

The result will be available at the official website of the Bank sbi.co.in. Candidates have to navigate to the careers page for retrieving the SBI PO mains result.



SBI PO Main Result Declared; What’s Next?

Candidates will now be called for group exercises and interview.



About SBI PO 2017 Recruitment: State Bank of India (SBI) had released job notification for recruitment of 2313 probationary officer posts in February. Online applications were received till March.



Click here for more



State Bank of India has finally declared the result of the main examination held for recruitment of Probationary Officers. Candidates can now check SBI PO mains result 2017 online at sbi.co.in. Candidates who have been shortlisted in the main examination will subsequently be called for a Group Exercises & Interview. SBI PO 2017 recruitment process had begun in the early February. The recruitment which is being held for selecting candidates against 2313 vacancies witnessed applications more than 10 times the number of vacancies.SBI PO main exam result was earlier scheduled to be released on 19 June; however later on the same day SBI issued a notification about postponement of the result.The main exam was an objective test followed by descriptive test.Go to the official web portal sbi.co.inClick on the main exam result linkGet the resultThe result will be available at the official website of the Bank sbi.co.in. Candidates have to navigate to the careers page for retrieving the SBI PO mains result.Candidates will now be called for group exercises and interview. Read here more : State Bank of India (SBI) had released job notification for recruitment of 2313 probationary officer posts in February. Online applications were received till March.Click here for more Jobs News