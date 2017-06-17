SBI PO Mains Result 2017 Postponed: 'Is Still Under Process,' Says SBI SBI has released an official notification mentioning that the SBI PO mains result 2017 will not be declared on 19 June.

SBI PO Mains Result 2017 Not Coming On 19 June New Delhi: Contrary to the schedule released earlier and deferring by the trend of declaring results early, SBI has released an official notification mentioning that the



'The result of Main Examination held on 4th June 2017 for recruitment of Probationary Officers in State Bank of India, which was tentatively scheduled to be declared on 19.06.2017, is under process and will be declared at a later date,' reads the official notification.



SBI PO 2017 recruitment process had begun in the early parts of February. The recruitment which is being held for selecting candidates against 2313 vacancies witnessed applications more than 10 times the number of vacancies.



Candidates are suggested to wait for official announcements in this regard.



