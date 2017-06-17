SBI PO Main Exam Result 2017 Expected On 19 June, What's Next? SBI PO main exam result is round the corner. As per the schedule released by the State Bank of India, results for the PO main exam can be expected on 19 June.

SBI PO Main Exam Result 2017 Expected To Be Out On 19 June New Delhi: SBI PO main exam result is round the corner. As per the schedule released by the State Bank of India, results for the PO main exam can be expected on 19 June. However, taking the trend of prelims exam into consideration, SBI PO main exam result 2017 can be expected a day before. Therefore, candidates who have appeared for the main exam of SBI PO 2017 should start the countdown as result can be expected soon. Shortlisted candidates in the main examination will subsequently be called for a Group Exercises & Interview.



SBI PO 2017 recruitment process had begun in the early parts of February. The recruitment which is being held for selecting candidates against 2313 vacancies witnessed applications more than 10 times the number of vacancies.



The main exam comprised of an objective test followed by descriptive test.

SBI PO Main Exam Result 2017 Expected Soon: What's Next?

The next phase of selection includes group exercises and interview. 'The aggregate marks of candidates qualifying in both the Objective Tests and Descriptive Test will be arranged in descending order in each category. Adequate number of candidates in each category, as decided by the Bank will be called for Group Exercises and Interview. The qualifying marks in Group Exercises &Interview will be as decided by the Bank.'



SBI PO Final Selection List: Rules

Written test: Marks obtained are converted to out of 75

Group Exercises, Interview: Marks obtained are converted to out of 25

Final merit list is made after converting the 'converted' marks mentioned above out of 100 for each category.



