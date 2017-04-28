SBI PO, IBPS PO, RRB NTPC, SSC CGL: Top 10 Tips For Appearing In Online Exams

New Delhi: The digital transition has seeped in to every aspect of our lives including examination. Today, a majority of recruitment and admission examinations are conducted online. From the biggest professional institutions in India to the largest Government employer such as the Indian Railways are now recognizing that online examinations provide them the opportunity to offer scale while ensuring easy access to eligible candidates across India. An online exam not only reduces the time and effort put into conducting an examination tremendously but also provides security of data, logistical ease, and is definitely environment friendly with limited use of paper.
Having said this, online examinations can seem to be a significant change to a lot of students, especially from the smaller towns and cities across India who are used to taking exams using the traditional pen and paper route. Some of this change can also create anxiety leading to fear and apprehensions within students for whom that one exam can mean an entry into a prestigious institution and for the other young candidate a job opportunity into one of India's leading public sector companies.
Here are a few handy tips, compiled by TCS-iON which has been conducting digital examinations for various boards, recruitment agencies and universities, which will help you overcome these fears and prepare for an online exam in a confident manner.
1. Be up to date on exam updates / requirements
Regularly visit the exam conducting body's website and keep abreast of the latest updates. Check the admit card and note the reporting time, exam start time, documents to be carried, verification process, exam do's and don'ts etc.
2. Recce the Center
You would not want to reach late or go to the wrong Center. Check Google maps in advance and if possible visit the Center in person. This will help you plan travel on the day of the exam and help reach the Center on time.
3. Familiarize with exam process
Familiarize yourself with the user interface of the examination. Most institutions and organizations offer options for series of mock tests to accustom students with the exam process. Practicing these online tests will help you get comfortable with its operating techniques so that you don't waste time during the actual examination.
4. Read instructions thoroughly
Don't be in a haste to get started with the examination. Instructions can guide you as to how to go about the exam in the best possible way. Before the beginning of any examination, you should thoroughly read the instructions and speak with the Invigilator for any queries.
5. Utilize time wisely
Timer is present on the console of the candidate which will help keep track of time during the course of the exam. This will help you maintain a steady pace of answering the questions before the time is over. We know there's a flip side to the timer on the screen and it may get on your nerves. Don't let this ticking clock overpower you. Remember the timer only serves as a reminder.
6. Don't panic in case there is a technical problem
In an event of a technical failure, bring it to the attention of a nearby invigilator immediately. Be confident that no time will be lost due to technical disruption as exam restarts where the timer has stopped.
7. Get accustomed to reading online
During the exam, your eyes would be focused on the computer screen for two to three hours at a stretch and not many people are used to this. Inculcate the habit of reading online blogs, news etc. daily as much as possible.
8. Click 'Save' after every answer
One must always press the 'Save' option after attempting the question and marking the correct option even if the given examination saves the answers automatically. This is just a good practice while taking an online examination.
9. Have a plan to attempt the questions
When you take any exam, especially online, it is important to have a clear strategy on how you will go through the sections. If getting the strategy right requires you to take prep tests before the actual exams, one should definitely do so. Better to get your plan right through the prep tests than making unforced mistakes in the real online test.
10. Be thoroughly prepared
All the tips above will not be helpful unless you are thoroughly read and well-prepared as per the examination syllabus. Remember an online examination, though a convenient form of taking examinations is at the end of the day, a test of your knowledge about the subject. The only way to win and do your best is to prepare well in advance. The rest of the tips above then become a huge value-add to help you plan and succeed.
Click here for more Jobs News