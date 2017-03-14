SBI PO 2017: Syllabus And Preparation Tips For English Section

Jobs | Edited by | Updated: March 14, 2017 17:11 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
SBI PO 2017: Syllabus And Preparation Tips For English Section

SBI PO 2017: Syllabus And Preparation Tips For English Section

New Delhi:  State Bank of India (SBI) is due to begin the Preliminary examination for recruitment of probationary officers in the last week of April 2017. The online application process has ended and the applicants are now in the advance stage of preparation. While SBI PO recruitment exam is considered tougher than other bank recruitment exams, it is not a tough nut to crack and can be cleared by focused preparation. In this article we will focus on preparation tips for English language section. 

English Language Section

The English Language section is considered to be the most scoring section. This section contains 30 questions each carrying one mark. There will also be negative marking, so you need to be careful while attempting questions. The questions in this section are mainly from the following topics:
  • Vocabulary: Synonym, Antonym, Homonym, One word substitution, cloze test etc.
  • Grammar: Error spotting, Voice, Speech
  • Reading Comprehension: Sentence rearrangement, theme detection, unseen passage, deriving conclusion
Read preparation tips for Quantitative Ability section for SBI PO 2017 Preliminary exam

Preparation Tips

Brush up your basics: First and foremost you need to brush up your basics of the language. Go through all the important grammatical rules. 

Read Newspapers: Read newspapers daily. This will help you in answering questions both from vocab and reading comprehension.

Practice writing essays: Though the prelim exam does not include descriptive question, practicing essay writing will help immensely. Essay writing will help you in questions dealing with sentence rearrangement, deriving conclusion etc. 

Use flashcards: You can either flashcards available in market for preparation, or you can make your own flashcards for practicing vocab. You can also follow CAT exam preparation materials for flashcards on vocab. 

Practice with a clock: SBI PO exam will be timed and you will need to finish the test within the stipulated time. Considering that you have to answer 100 questions in 60 minutes you are not supposed to spend more than half a minute on one question. Therefore, to solve 30 questions in English section you should not take more than 15 minutes. In order to achieve this end you must practice solving questions in English section with a clock and time your attempts. 

Click here for more news on SBI PO 2017

Click here for more Jobs News

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READManohar Parrikar Takes Charge Of Goa, Trust Vote Thursday, Says Top Court: 10 Facts
SBI POSBI PO 2017SBI PO recruitmentSBI PO recruitment 2017SBI PO English language sectionSBI PO English language preparationState Bank of India PO recruitmentSBI PO Prelims examSBI PO Preliminary exam preparation

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Elections 2017Uttar PradeshUttarakhandPunjabManipurGoa

................................ Advertisement ................................