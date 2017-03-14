SBI PO 2017: Syllabus And Preparation Tips For English Section

English Language Section
The English Language section is considered to be the most scoring section. This section contains 30 questions each carrying one mark. There will also be negative marking, so you need to be careful while attempting questions. The questions in this section are mainly from the following topics:
- Vocabulary: Synonym, Antonym, Homonym, One word substitution, cloze test etc.
- Grammar: Error spotting, Voice, Speech
- Reading Comprehension: Sentence rearrangement, theme detection, unseen passage, deriving conclusion
Preparation Tips
Brush up your basics: First and foremost you need to brush up your basics of the language. Go through all the important grammatical rules.
Read Newspapers: Read newspapers daily. This will help you in answering questions both from vocab and reading comprehension.
Practice writing essays: Though the prelim exam does not include descriptive question, practicing essay writing will help immensely. Essay writing will help you in questions dealing with sentence rearrangement, deriving conclusion etc.
Use flashcards: You can either flashcards available in market for preparation, or you can make your own flashcards for practicing vocab. You can also follow CAT exam preparation materials for flashcards on vocab.
Practice with a clock: SBI PO exam will be timed and you will need to finish the test within the stipulated time. Considering that you have to answer 100 questions in 60 minutes you are not supposed to spend more than half a minute on one question. Therefore, to solve 30 questions in English section you should not take more than 15 minutes. In order to achieve this end you must practice solving questions in English section with a clock and time your attempts.
