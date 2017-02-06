SBI PO 2017 Recruitment Notification For 2313 Vacancies Out: Apply Before March 6

SBI PO 2017: Important Dates
The application process will be conducted in a month long window from February 07, 2017 and will end on March 06, 2017. The call letters for the Preliminary exam will be available for download on the official website from April 15. The Preliminary exam will be conducted on four different days 29th and 30th April and 6th and 7th May 2017. The result for Preliminary exam will be declared on May 17, 2017.
Candidates who clear the Preliminary exam will have to appear for a slightly difficult Mains exam which will be conducted on June 4, 2017. The call letters for Mains exam will be available on the website from May 22, 2017 onwards. SBI will declare the result for Main examination on June 19. Candidates who qualify the Main examination will then be called for Group Exercise and Personal Interview round which will be held from July 10, 2017 onwards. The final result will be out on August 5.
SBI PO 2017: How to Apply?
Anyone with a graduation degree from a recognized university or board in India can apply for the SBI PO vacancy. Candidates in the final year/semester of their degree program can also apply. Eligible candidates can apply for SBI PO vacancy through the following steps:
- Visit the official website. (www.sbi.co.in/careers or www.statebankofindia.com/careers )
- Click on New Registration.
- Enter the required details correctly such as your name, date of birth, contact details, educational qualifications etc.
- Upload scanned copy of your photograph and signature.
- Pay application fee through Debit card/Credit card/Netbanking.
After successful completion of the payment process, take a printout of completed application form and keep it for future use.
