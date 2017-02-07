SBI PO 2017 Recruitment Online Application Process Starts Today: 5 Things To Keep In Mind

State Bank of India (SBI) released notification for the recruitment of 2313 Probationary Officers (PO) in 2017. The application process starts today and can be completed online on the bank's official website. The last date to complete application process is March 6, 2017. SBI PO 2017 recruitment is the first major bank exam to be announced this year. Candidates who are vying for an employment opportunity at State Bank of India must register for the exam before the last date.



SBI is considered as one of the elite public-sector banks and is sought after by all banking exam aspirants. The perks involved for Probationary Officers and the scope of growth within the industry are some of the factors which add to the fuel around recruitment at SBI. In this article we are listing certain pointers which must be kept in mind while registering for SBI PO 2017 exam.



5 Things to keep in mind during SBI PO 2017 Registration



Educational Qualification:



The first and foremost requirement for appearing in SBI PO 2017 exam is that you must fulfill the minimum eligibility requirement that is a graduation degree from a recognized university in India. There is no minimum percentage requirement and candidates from any stream can apply. Applicants who are in the final year or semester of their graduation degree can also apply. Such candidates will have to produce proof of having completed their graduation degree on or before July 01, 2017 at the time of interview.



Age limit:



In order to apply for SBI PO an applicant must not be younger than 21 years and older than 30 years as on April 01, 2017. There is a relaxation of 5 years in upper age limit for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Ex-Servicemen, and Domiciles of Jammu and Kashmir. Persons with disabilities (PWD) falling in General category will have an age relaxation of 10 years (PWD in OBC category will have 13 years relaxation and PWD in SC/ST category will have 15 years relaxation).



Active email id and phone number:



One of the essential requirements of registration for SBI PO 2017 is that the applicant must have an active email id and mobile phone number, since the bank will send notifications regarding the exam on the registered email id and phone number. Make sure that you do not provide email address or phone number of a friend or relative.



Photograph and Signature:



Applicants registering for SBI PO 2017 vacancies will need to upload scanned copy of their recent colored photograph and signature. You should make sure that both photograph and signature image should be either in JPG or JPEG format. The dimension for photograph shall be 200 X 230 pixels and the file size should not be less than 20kb and more than 50kb. The dimension for signature shall be 140 X 60 pixels and file size should be between 10kb - 20kb.



Application Fee payment:



The application fee for SBI PO 2017 could be paid online. There is no provision for offline payment. You can pay fee using a Credit card or Debit card or through Net banking. In case your payment process fails, register again and make payment online.



