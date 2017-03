SBI PO 2017: Reasoning Aptitude Pattern, Syllabus And Preparation Tips

Syllogistic reasoning

Practice questions from each topic. Reasoning questions begin to make sense only by practicing.

Solve mock tests which are solely dedicated to reasoning section.

Time your attempts when you solve a mock paper.

An easy way to train your brain for reasoning questions is to solve puzzles. You can start with soduko and other number puzzles which are published in dailies and newspapers. You can also solve crosswords. These would help not just for reasoning but also for English section.

Dedicate a minimum of one hour every day to practicing reasoning section.

Do not miss out on shortcut tricks. There are many youtube videos which would help you learn shortcut tricks to solve reasoning section in less time.

State Bank of India (SBI) will conduct the preliminary exam for selection of probationary officers in the last week of April and the first week of May. The exam will be conducted on four different dates, in three different sessions on each day. The Preliminary exam will be a computer-based test. The exam will have three different sections, one of which will be Reasoning Aptitude. Banking exam aspirants often cite Reasoning Aptitude as the toughest of the sections and they find the Quantitative Aptitude comparatively easier than Reasoning. So in this article we will tackle Reasoning Aptitude section and list some tips which will help you feel easy about this section.First and foremost let's start with the pattern and syllabus for Reasoning Aptitude section.Reasoning Aptitude for Prelim exam will have 35 questions. Each question will carry 1 mark making a total of 35 marks for this section. There would be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrongly marked question.The syllabus for Reasoning Aptitude is vast. The important topics are: