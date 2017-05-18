SBI PO 2017: Prelims Exam Result Declared; What's Next SBI PO 2017 Main exam is a crucial juncture in the recruitment process. While SBI PO prelims exam is only qualifying in nature, SBI PO Main exam is vital to the selection process and holds maximum weightage at the time of selection.

3 Shares EMAIL PRINT SBI PO 2017: Prelims Exam Result Declared; What's Next New Delhi: On May 16, in the evening, SBI declared the result for the Prelims exam conducted for recruitment of Probationary Officers. Every year the bank conducts the SBI PO exam to fill vacancies of probationary officers in its several branches spread across the country making it one of the most vied for banking job exams. With Prelims exam result declared, the focus is now shifted to SBI PO 2017 Main exam which is a crucial juncture in the recruitment process. While SBI PO prelims exam is only qualifying in nature, SBI PO Main exam is vital to the selection process and holds maximum weightage at the time of selection.



According to the official notification for PO recruitment, the SBI PO 2017 main exam will be conducted on June 4, 2017. The admit card for the Main exam will be available from May 22, 2017 onwards.



SBI PO 2017 Main Exam Pattern



The Main examination will comprise of one objective paper of 200 marks and one descriptive paper of 50 marks. The objective paper will have four sections - Reasoning and Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis and Interpretation, General/Economy/Banking Awareness, and English Language.



Reasoning section will have 45 marks carrying 60 marks. Data Analysis and Interpretation will have 35 questions carrying 60 marks. General and Banking Awareness will have 40 questions carrying 40 marks. English language will have 35 questions carrying 40 marks.



Unlike the prelims exam where there was a composite time of one hour, for main exam there will be time restriction to attempt each section. For reasoning section 60 minutes, for data analysis 45 minutes, for general and banking awareness 35 minutes and for English language section 40 minutes are assigned.



Candidates who have qualified for the SBI PO 2017 Main exam should be aware of these differences between Prelims and Main exam accordingly.



