SBI PO 2017: Preliminary Exam Paper Analysis, Expected And Previous Year Cutoff

The previous sessions were marked by easy to moderate level difficulty level, while the recently conducted exam sessions fell in the bracket of moderate to difficult. The cut off, hence, is expected to be a little on the higher side than last year.
Here's the overall analysis for SBI PO Preliminary exam conducted on May 6, 2017 and May 7, 2017.
Difficulty Level: The Quantitative ability section was moderately difficult on both days. English language was easy to moderate and reasoning was moderate to difficult. The overall difficulty level was moderate.
Good Attempt: 18-20 correct answers in English section could be considered a good attempt. Since reasoning section was a little difficult 15-18 correct answers could be considered good attempt. In quantitative ability section, an attempt of 19-21 correct questions can be considered good. An overall attempt in the range of 55-59 questions could be considered a good attempt.
Expected Cutoff: The expected cutoff for English language is 9-12, for reasoning ability section is 9-10, and for quantitative ability section is 10-12. The overall cutoff may range between 48-55.
The previous year cutoff both sectional and overall is given below:
Sectional cut off for SBI PO 2016 Preliminary Exam
Overall cut off for SBI PO 2016 Preliminary Exam
The cut off this year is expected to increase from last year. It is expected that for general category the cut off may lie somewhere between 55-59. It will also be higher for reserved category candidates.
