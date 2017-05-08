SBI PO 2017: Preliminary Exam Paper Analysis, Expected And Previous Year Cutoff

State Bank of India concluded the last of the preliminary examination yesterday. The dates for SBI preliminary examinations were April 29, 30 and May 6,7.

Jobs | Written by | Updated: May 08, 2017 17:10 IST
38 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
SBI PO 2017: Preliminary Exam Paper Analysis, Expected And Previous Year Cutoff

SBI PO 2017: Preliminary Exam Paper Analysis, Expected Cutoff

New Delhi:  State Bank of India concluded the last of the preliminary examination yesterday. The dates for SBI preliminary examinations were April 29, 30 and May 6,7. Now that the last phase of the preliminary exam is over, we can develop a better idea of the overall difficulty level of the exam and the expected cut off for the preliminary exam.  The exam was conducted in four shifts on both days and was considered to be moderate to difficult in nature. The questions were not much different from the questions asked in the April 29 and 30 sessions. 

The previous sessions were marked by easy to moderate level difficulty level, while the recently conducted exam sessions fell in the bracket of moderate to difficult. The cut off, hence, is expected to be a little on the higher side than last year. 

Here's the overall analysis for SBI PO Preliminary exam conducted on May 6, 2017 and May 7, 2017. 

Difficulty Level: The Quantitative ability section was moderately difficult on both days. English language was easy to moderate and reasoning was moderate to difficult. The overall difficulty level was moderate. 

Good Attempt: 18-20 correct answers in English section could be considered a good attempt. Since reasoning section was a little difficult 15-18 correct answers could be considered good attempt. In quantitative ability section, an attempt of 19-21 correct questions can be considered good. An overall attempt in the range of 55-59 questions could be considered a good attempt.

Expected Cutoff: The expected cutoff for English language is 9-12, for reasoning ability section is 9-10, and for quantitative ability section is 10-12. The overall cutoff may range between 48-55. 

The previous year cutoff both sectional and overall is given below:

Sectional cut off for SBI PO 2016 Preliminary Exam
 
sbi po prelims 2016 sectional cutoff
Overall cut off for SBI PO 2016 Preliminary Exam
sbi po prelims 2016 overall cutoff
The cut off this year is expected to increase from last year. It is expected that for general category the cut off may lie somewhere between 55-59. It will also be higher for reserved category candidates.

Click here for more Jobs News


Trending

Share this story on

38 Shares
ALSO READWill Never Join BJP, Challenge AAP To Expel Me: Sacked Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra
SBI POSBI PO Preliminary ExamSBI PO Preliminary exam analysisSBI PO Preliminary exam 2017 expected cutoffSBI Po 2017 expected cutoffSBI PO 2017 expected cut offSBI PO 2017 Prelims expected cut offSBI PO 2017 Prelims sectional cut offSBI PO 2017 Pr

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2MantostaanGuardians Of The Galaxy 2

................................ Advertisement ................................