SBI PO 2017 Preliminary Exam: Admit Card Released; Download Now

New Delhi: State Bank of India has released the admit card/ Call letter for the preliminary exam for the recruitment of the Probationary Officers (SBI PO). The admit cards are available for download now. Call letter download commenced on April 8 and the window will be closed on June 7. The written exam for the SBI PO recruitment will be conducted in two phases that is Preliminary and Mains. The next step in the SBI PO recruitment will be a group exercise and an interview. The Preliminary Exam for SBI PO recruitment will start from April 29, 2017 onwards.
According to the SBI PO 2017 schedule, the call letters for the Preliminary exam were supposed to be available for download on the official website from April 15.
SBI PO Preliminary Exam Admit Card: How to download
The aspirants can follow these steps to download the admit card of SBI PO preliminary exam:
Step One:
Go to the SBI Recruitment site: https://www.sbi.co.in/careers/ongoing-recruitment.html
Step Two:
Click on the "Call Letter for Online Examination (Preliminary)" link given under "Recruitment of Probationary Officers in State Bank of India - Advertisement No. CRPD/PO/2016-17/19"
Step Three:
Login using your registration number and password in the next page open
Step Four:
Download your admit card / Call letter
SBI PO 2017: Upcoming Important Dates
The Preliminary exam of SBI PO 2017 will be conducted on four different days 29th and 30th April and 6th and 7th May 2017. The result of this exam will be declared on May 17, 2017. According to SBI PO 2017 calendar, mains exam will be held on June 4, 2017. The call letters for Mains exam will be made available for the candidates who have cleared prelims on the website from May 22, 2017 onwards. SBI will declare the result for Main examination on June 19 and Personal interview will start from July 10, 2017.
