SBI PO 2017: Last Date To Apply Online For 2313 Vacancies Is Tomorrow

Hurry! The last date for the online application for the State Bank of India (SBI) Probationary Officers (PO) is tomorrow. SBI had released notification inviting application from eligible candidates for the post of PO on February 25 and the online application process for SBI PO 2017 began on February 07, 2017. SBI has invited application for 2313 Vacancies in this recruitment process. The written exam will be conducted in two phases that is Preliminary and Mains, followed by a group exercise and an interview. The Preliminary Exam for SBI PO recruitment will be conducted from April 29, 2017 onwards.SBI is considered as one of the elite public-sector banks and is sought after by all banking exam aspirants. The perks involved for Probationary Officers and the scope of growth within the industry are some of the factors which add to the fuel around recruitment at SBI.Candidates who are planning to apply for the SBI PO recruitment can follow these steps:Got to www.sbi.co.in/careers websiteClick on 'Apply online' given near to Probationary Officers vacancy detailsRegister Yourselves in the next pageEnter your detailsPay the fee using payment gatewayOn successful completion of the transaction, e-receipt and application form will be generated; which may be printed for record.The printout of the application is not to be sent to the bank.For further updates and developments regarding SBI PO recruitment process, the candidates are advised to check the www.sbi.co.in/careers websites regularly.