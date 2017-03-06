SBI PO 2017: Know More About Pre-Examination Training

Today was the last date for the online application of the Probationary Officers in State Bank of India. No official news has come yet regarding extending the last date of application of SBI PO when we are preparing this article and it seems like the window for application submission is over as of now. So, here we are trying to help those candidates who have applied for the most sought after banking job in the country. Apart from the training and coaching courses run by various private and public institutions, State Bank of India is also running a Pre-Examination Training for the candidates who have registered for the coveted post in the bank.



SBI PO 2017: Pre-Examination Training



According to the SBI PO 2017 notificaiton, the bank may arrange pre-examination training at certain centres for SC, ST, Religious Minority Community candidates in consonance with the guidelines issued by Government of India.



Candidates belonging to the above categories should have indicated to that effect against relevant column while applying on-line.



SBI PO 2017: Pre-Examination Training Centres



An indicative list of training centres is given below:



Agartala, Agra, Ahmedabad, Aizwal, Akola, Allahabad, Asansol, Aurangabad, Bareilly, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur (Ganjam), Bhopal, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Dibrugarh, Ernakulam, Gangtok, Gorakhpur, Gulbarga, Guwahati, Hubli, Hyderabad, Imphal, Indore, Itanagar, Jabalpur, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kohima, Kolkata, Lucknow, Madurai, Meerut, Mumbai, Mysore, Nagpur, NewDelhi, Panaji (Goa), Patna, Port Blair, Purnea, Pune, Raipur, Ranchi, Sambalpur, Silchar, Siliguri, Shillong, Srinagar, Tirupati, Vadodara, Varanasi, Vishakhapatnam, Vijayawada



SBI may add additional centres or may delete some of the centres indicated for training, said the notification.



Candidates opting for pre-examination training should download their call letter for training by entering their registration number and password/ date of birth from 7 April 2017 onwards from Bank's website. No hard copy of the call letter will be sent by post, said the notification from the bank.



