SBI PO 2017: How To Crack Preliminary Exam

New Delhi: The online application process for State Bank of India (SBI) PO Recruitment 2017 ended on March 6 and for applicants who completed the application process on time, this is the time to focus on preparation for the preliminary exam. Clearing Preliminary exam is important as it is a qualifying round and candidates who clear the prelims only will be called for further rounds of recruitment process. According to the official notification on the SBI website, the preliminary exam is likely to be conducted on April 29, April 30, May 6, and May 7. This leaves a little more than a month for the exam. This one month leading up to the exam can be a deal breaker for bank job aspirants.
Here are a few expert tips which will help you prepare for the SBI PO Preliminary exam and get through to the next stage in the recruitment process.
Practice online mocks: The first and crucial step is to have an idea of the exam pattern and experience the computer-based pattern of test beforehand. There are many websites on the internet which provide mock tests free or for a nominal fee. Practice these tests and get in the habit of solving online question papers.
Devise a strategy: Solving mock tests will help you get a hang of the pattern and the kind of questions which are asked often in the exam. Based on the questions asked and your weak and strong areas devise a strategy and stick to your strategy during the exam.
Improve reading speed: Reading speed is the key to scoring better marks in any computer-based exam. Work on your reading speed since it will help you in the English Language section as well. The best way to improve reading speed is to read passages every day. This will also help in improving your vocabulary.
Avoid guesswork: Do not guess answers. More often than not, guesswork results in more negative marks. Experts say that it is better to always stick to questions for which you are sure of the answer and avoid guess work.
Choose questions wisely: There would be 100 questions in total to be solved in 60 minutes duration which means you won't be able to solve all the questions. So practice as much as you can and learn the art of picking which questions to solve wisely. You won't want to invest time in solving a question which would take more time and end up leaving questions which are easy to solve comparatively.
