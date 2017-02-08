SBI PO 2017: Category Distribution For 2313 PO Vacancies; Check Now

Among the 2313 vacancies announced, the maximum number of vacancy is for candidates belonging to General category candidates that is 1010. The vacancy for OBC, SC, and ST category candidates is 606, 347, and 350 respectively. The bank has also announced a total of 90 vacancies for Persons with Disabilities (PWD). The distribution of PWD vacancies are as follows:
- 25 seats for Orthopedically Handicapped (OH)
- 25 seats for Visually Impaired (VI)
- 25 seats for Hearing Impaired (HI)
Apart from these vacancies, the bank has also announced 313 backlog vacancies for reserved category candidates and 20 backlog vacancies for Persons with Disabilities.
Career Path for SBI Probationary Officers
Candidates who successfully qualify the selection procedure for SBI PO will be on probation of two years. During this period they will be subjected to intensive training. At the end of the two year probation period, POs will have to go through a screening process. Such candidates who meet the set standards will be confirmed as Officer Middle Management Grade Scale II. Candidates who qualify the screening process but fail to meet the standards set for Grade Scale II will be confirmed as Officer Junior Management Grade Scale I. Those who do not qualify the screening process will be terminated.
