SBI PO 2017: 1393 Vacancies For Reserved Category Candidates; Apply Now

Relaxation in Eligibility
While the educational qualification required to apply for SBI Po vacancies remains the same for all categories, the bank allows relaxation in the age limit.
- Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled tribe (ST) are given a 5 years relaxation in upper age limit, which means that candidates should not be above 35 years of age on April 1, 2017.
- Candidates belonging to Other Backward Classes (Non-creamy layer) are given a 3 years relaxation in upper age limit which means the candidate should not be above 33 years of age on April 1, 2017.
- In case of Persons with Disabilities (PWD), the bank allows 15 years relaxation in upper age limit for PWD candidates belonging to SC/ST category, 13 years relaxation to PWD candidates belonging to OBC category, and 10 years relaxation to PWD candidates belonging to General category.
The bank may conduct pre-exam training for candidates from SC/ST and Religious Minority Community before the exam. Candidates who wish to attend pre-exam training need to indicate this during application process for the exam.
Reservation for PWD Candidates
The PWD category is further classified in three different categories - Orthopedically Handicapped, Visually Impaired, and Hearing impaired.
Orthopedically Handicapped (OH): Candidates who have locomotor disability or cerebral palsy with locomotor impairment of minimum 40% are eligible to apply for the posts. The categories which fall under Orthopedically Challenged category are:
- OA - One Arm Affected
- OL - One Leg Affected
- OAL - One Arm and One Leg Affected
- BL - Both Leg Affected (but not arm)
Visually Impaired (VI): Candidates with any of the following conditions will fall under visually impaired category:
- Total absence of sight.
- Visual acuity not exceeding 6/60 or 20/200 (Snellen) in the better eye with correcting lenses.
- Limitation of the field of vision subtending an angle of 20 degrees or worse.
Hearing Impaired (HI): candidates with loss of sixty decibels or more in the better ear in the conversational range of frequencies.
Candidates with disability of 40% or more will be allowed scribe facility for the exam. Candidates who wish to avail scribe facility will have to indicate the same during application and will have to arrange their own scribe.
Category-wise Vacancy details
- Scheduled Caste (SC): 347 vacancies
- Scheduled Tribe (ST): 350 vacancies
- Other Backward Classes (Non-creamy layer): 606 vacancies
- Orthopedically Handicapped: 25 vacancies
- Visually Impaired (VI): 25 vacancies
- Hearing Impaired (HI): 40 vacancies
