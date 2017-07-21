Railway Recruitments: Exam Pattern, Selection Process And Other Details Aspirants Should Know

Considered to be one of the largest government functioning body, Indian Railways, gets a fair share of attention from job aspirants. The recruiting body of Indian Railways, Railway Recruitment Board commonly known as RRB, selects candidates for various Group C and Group D posts. Round the year, RRB recruitment 2017 grabs the attention of every job seeker. As a serious job aspirant, you need to understand the recruitment process and selection procedure involved in RRB recruitment 2017.

RRBs notify job advertisements (and declare the results, as well) on the official websites (region wise web portals), Employment News (job journal of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India). The recruiting body allows a decent time frame for the application submission. While submitting the application, candidates must ensure that it is completely filled failing which there are chances of rejection.

RRBs conduct competitive examinations as a part of the recruitment process; these generally include two phases of written exam, skill test and/ or interview. The question paper comprises of questions related to 'General Knowledge, General English / General Hindi, General Arithmetic, Analytical and Quantitative Skills and those subjects covered as part of minimum educational/technical qualifications for the post.' The Board conducts skill test and interview as per the job profile.

Due to large number of aspirants, websites slow down during the recruitment process. Candidates are therefore urged to wait a while and retry for submission. In every case, candidates must ensure that the application is submitted within the deadline along with the documents and the examination/ registration fee.

The biggest online exam ever conducted, RRB NTPC, witnessed overwhelming response from candidates. Online application process for the same had begun in December 2015. Recently the Board had released the transcripts of typing skill test (held on 29 June 2017) online.



In a recent development, government has asked to share the scores obtained by candidates in examinations conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), RRB, and Staff Selection Commission (SSC). This will help private firms hunting for talents and the online scores available will prove to be a selection criterion. However there shall be opt out clause as well, which shall be applicable for the candidates who qualify for the final stage of the examination.

