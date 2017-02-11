RRB NTPC Stage 2: 'Largest Online Examination In The World' With 18252 Vacancies And 2.73 Lakh Candidates

EMAIL PRINT RRB NTPC Stage 2: 'Largest Online Examination In The World' With 18252 Vacancies And 2.73 Lakh Candidates New Delhi: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Stage II Computer Based Test (CBT) exams where conducted on January 17, 18, and 19 across India and the whole process took Indian Railways, one of the largest employer in the world to a new mile stone. RRB NTPC exam process which is underway right now is the largest online examination in the world. A whopping 92 lakh candidates had applied for the jobs, of whom 2.73 lakh qualified the preliminary exam and were called for written test on January 17-19, a senior Railway Ministry official told Press Trust of India.



Primary aim of the online examination process is ending the malpractices in the recruitment process in Indian Railways.



Describing it as the "largest online examination in the world", the official said that in order to ensure complete transparency, the railways has introduced the system of showing answer papers online to examinees one week after the examination. Railway Recruitment Board had released the RRB NTPC Stage II Computer Based Test (CBT) answer keys and question papers from January 24 afternoon in the respective websites of RRBs. The Board also provided the candidates chance to raise their objections to keys from January 24 to January 30.



Earlier, recruitment examinations in Railway Board used to be conducted manually, but the Indian Railways had to abandon the manual system and opt for online mode after a few alleged incidents of question paper leak.



(With Inputs from PTI)



Click here for more



Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Stage II Computer Based Test (CBT) exams where conducted on January 17, 18, and 19 across India and the whole process took Indian Railways, one of the largest employer in the world to a new mile stone. RRB NTPC exam process which is underway right now is the largest online examination in the world. A whopping 92 lakh candidates had applied for the jobs, of whom 2.73 lakh qualified the preliminary exam and were called for written test on January 17-19, a senior Railway Ministry official told Press Trust of India.Primary aim of the online examination process is ending the malpractices in the recruitment process in Indian Railways.Describing it as the "largest online examination in the world", the official said that in order to ensure complete transparency, the railways has introduced the system of showing answer papers online to examinees one week after the examination. Railway Recruitment Board had released the RRB NTPC Stage II Computer Based Test (CBT) answer keys and question papers from January 24 afternoon in the respective websites of RRBs. The Board also provided the candidates chance to raise their objections to keys from January 24 to January 30. The recruitment, now in its second stage is being conducted to fill up 18. 252 graduate-level Group-3 posts, including assistant station master, goods guard, inquiry-cum-reservation clerk, traffic and commercial apprentices and junior accounts assistant. Earlier, recruitment examinations in Railway Board used to be conducted manually, but the Indian Railways had to abandon the manual system and opt for online mode after a few alleged incidents of question paper leak.(With Inputs from PTI)Click here for more Jobs News