RRB NTPC Stage 2: Fake News Rule Competition Exams' Results

New Delh: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Stage 2 Computer Based Test (CBT) exams where conducted on January 17, 18, and 19 across India and 2.73 lakh candidates are waiting for the results of this exam right now. Interestingly, apart from one report which quoted a source, most of the online portals were playing games by guessing the results dates of RRB NTPC stage 2 CBT. The same thing happens with every other competition exams results in the country right now, barring some PSCs and SSCs. In most cases, the reports do not even mention a tentative date.
In RRB NTPC stage results case, everything started by January last week. More than 2 lakh aspirants across India are waiting for the results and this has been a routine exercise for the portals since January end.
The frustration and the anguish are visible among the aspirants since every new morning they see new dates for the results. Some candidates found this opportunity to show their funny side in online discussion forums.
"Relationship Status: Waiting for Result..." said Chiranjeev Kumar (handle: thetechieboy) in thread on RRB NTPC results.
RRB NTPC exam process which is underway right now is the largest online examination in the world, an official said in to PTI on February 10. A whopping 92 lakh candidates had applied for the jobs, of whom 2.73 lakh qualified the preliminary exam and were called for written test on January 17-19, a senior Railway Ministry official told Press Trust of India.
Railway Recruitment Board had released the RRB NTPC Stage II Computer Based Test (CBT) answer keys and question papers from January 24 afternoon in the respective websites of RRBs. The Board also provided the candidates chance to raise their objections to keys from January 24 to January 30.