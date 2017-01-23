RRB NTPC Stage 2 CBT: Answer Keys Will Be Available From Tomorrow

New Delhi: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Stage II Computer Based Test (CBT) answer keys and question paper will be made available to the candidates from tomorrow in the respective websites of RRBs. The candidates can raise their objections to keys during January 24 to January 30. RRB NTPC Stage II CBT exams where conducted on January 17, 18, and 19 across India.
"Question Papers, Answer Keys and Candidates' Response for the 2nd stage Exam (CBT) will be available on the websites of RRBs from 24.01.2017 to 30.01.2017. Candidates can print the Question Paper, if needed. Objections to Question(s) and Key(s) can be raised during the above period only. Objections raised, if any, will be examined before processing of the result. The decision of the Railway Recruitment Boards in this regard will be final and binding.", said a notification posted in the official website of the board.
42972 total number of candidates were shortlisted for the common 2nd Stage Examination (CBT) for various posts of NTPC (Graduate) categories against CEN-03/2015 in Ahmedabad board alone.
RRB NTPC 2nd stage CBT was included questions pertaining to General Awareness, Arithmetic, General Intelligence and Reasoning. The duration of 2nd Stage CBT was of 90 minutes covering 120 multiple choice objective questions.
How to check Answer Keys of RRB NTPC Stage 2 CBT:
Step 1: Go to the respective website of RRB NTPC
Step 2: Enter the necessary input
Step 3: Check the answer keys
Aspirants can go to the respective websites and check the answer keys.
Important Dates in RRB NTPC Stage 2 CBT for the current notification
Opening day of Answer Key and Objection window: January 24
Closing day of Answer Key and Objection window: January 30
