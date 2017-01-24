RRB NTPC Stage 2 Exam CBT 2016: Answer Keys Released; Click Here To Know How To Check

EMAIL PRINT RRB NTPC Stage 2 CBT 2016: Answer Keys Released; Click Here To Know How To Check New Delhi: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) Stage II Computer Based Test (CBT) answer keys and question papers have been made available to the candidates from today afternoon in the respective websites of RRBs. The candidates can raise their objections to keys during January 24 to January 30. RRB NTPC Stage II CBT exams where conducted on January 17, 18, and 19 across India.



How to check Answer Keys of RRB NTPC Stage 2 CBT:



Step 1: Go to the respective website of RRB NTPC

Step 2: Click on "Click here to view and raise Objections, if any, regarding Question Paper & Answer Key of 2nd stage NTPC (Graduate) Exam (CBT) against CEN 03/2015"

Step 3: You will see "Login to view your Question Paper, Answer Key and Response and Objection logging for 2nd Stage Examination (CBT) of NTPC (Graduate) posts against CEN No. 03/2015" there.

Step 4: Enter User ID and User Password, then click login

Step 5: See Question Paper and Answer Key there.



The candidates can also make their



Important Dates in RRB NTPC Stage 2 CBT for the current notification



Opening day of Answer Key and Objection window: January 24

Closing day of Answer Key and Objection window: January 30



Regarding the objections, the decision of the Railway Recruitment Boards in this regard will be final and binding, said the notification from RRB.



