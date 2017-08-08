RRB NTPC Jammu Srinagar Region Results Declared, Check Now @ Rrbjammu.nic.in

The roll numbers of the selected candidates in RRB NTPC Jammu region have been arranged ascending order horizontally (not in merit order)in the document published on the website.
This results list includes the combined shortlist against the posts of Traffic Apprentice (Cat. No.2), ECRC (Cat. No. 3) Goods Guard (Cat. No.4), Jr. Accounts Assistant-cum Typist (Cat. No.5), Sr. Clerk-cum-Typist (Cat. No.6) and Assistant Station Master (Cat. No.7) with a total 244 Candidates.
RRB NTPC second stage Computer Based Test (CBT) results for all the regions were declared on May last week.
RRB NTPC Jammu Srinagar Region Typing Skill, Aptitude Test Results: Cut Off
The RRB NTPC results published yesterday on the official website of Jammu Srinagar region includes the cut off marks which are provisional and are liable to change due to sliding across categories based on merit-cum-preference of posts on account of absentees/rejections during document Verification, etc.
"There may be candidates above the cut off marks indicated who are not shortlisted for document verification on account of their choices for limited number of posts and/or their non-qualification in Aptitude/Typing Skill Test," said the notification.
