RRB NTPC Jammu Srinagar Region Results Declared, Check Now @ Rrbjammu.nic.in

Result of 2nd Stage CBT in conjunction with typing skill test and aptitude test for document verification for various NTPC (Graduate) posts of Jammu Srinagar region has been declared on the official website of RRB Jammu Srinager, rrbjammu.nic.in. The results have been declared based on the performance of the candidates in 2nd Stage common CBT conducted during the period from January 17 to January 19 this year, Typing Skill Test on June 29 and Aptitude Test on June 30 by Railway Recruitment Board, Jammu. Jammu Sringar RRB has declared the results for 244 candidates who have been provisionally shortlisted to appear in verification of documents and genuineness of their candidature as per the following schedule.The roll numbers of the selected candidates in RRB NTPC Jammu region have been arranged ascending order horizontally (not in merit order)in the document published on the website.This results list includes the combined shortlist against the posts of Traffic Apprentice (Cat. No.2), ECRC (Cat. No. 3) Goods Guard (Cat. No.4), Jr. Accounts Assistant-cum Typist (Cat. No.5), Sr. Clerk-cum-Typist (Cat. No.6) and Assistant Station Master (Cat. No.7) with a total 244 Candidates. RRB NTPC second stage Computer Based Test (CBT) results for all the regions were declared on May last week.The RRB NTPC results published yesterday on the official website of Jammu Srinagar region includes the cut off marks which are provisional and are liable to change due to sliding across categories based on merit-cum-preference of posts on account of absentees/rejections during document Verification, etc."There may be candidates above the cut off marks indicated who are not shortlisted for document verification on account of their choices for limited number of posts and/or their non-qualification in Aptitude/Typing Skill Test," said the notification.