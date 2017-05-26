RRB NTPC 2nd Stage Exam Results Announced Railway recruitment boards have announced the 'Normalized mark for 2nd Stage Examination (CBT) of NTPC (Graduate) posts against CEN No. 03/2015.'

Share EMAIL PRINT RRB NTPC 2nd Stage Exam Results Announced New Delhi: Bringing an end to all speculations, railway recruitment boards have announced the 'Normalized mark for 2nd Stage Examination (CBT) of NTPC (Graduate) posts against CEN No. 03/2015.' Candidates who had appeared for the examination held in the month of January can now get the score from the official web portal of their respective zones. The aptitude test or skill typing test is likely to be held in the month of June/ July 2017.



'Provisional short listing of candidates who are to appear in Aptitude Test for the posts of Assistant Station Master (ASM) Traffic Assistant and /or Typing Skill Test for the posts of Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist & Senior Clerk-cum-Typist will be published shortly on the website of the RRBs,' says the Board.



In general, candidates may note that the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates for Aptitude Test/Typing Skill Test to be published on the RRB websites shortly, may not include roll numbers of candidates being provisionally considered for the posts of Commercial Apprentice, Traffic Apprentice ECRC and Goods Guard based on their merit and sequence of options.



Details of the aptitude test and typing skill test has been released by RRBs. Candidates can go through it properly.



RRB NTPC 2nd stage exam normalized score can be viewed at https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1181/3453/login.html.





Click here for more



Bringing an end to all speculations, railway recruitment boards have announced the 'Normalized mark for 2nd Stage Examination (CBT) of NTPC (Graduate) posts against CEN No. 03/2015.' Candidates who had appeared for the examination held in the month of January can now get the score from the official web portal of their respective zones. The aptitude test or skill typing test is likely to be held in the month of June/ July 2017.'Provisional short listing of candidates who are to appear in Aptitude Test for the posts of Assistant Station Master (ASM) Traffic Assistant and /or Typing Skill Test for the posts of Junior Accounts Assistant-cum-Typist & Senior Clerk-cum-Typist will be published shortly on the website of the RRBs,' says the Board.In general, candidates may note that the roll numbers of the shortlisted candidates for Aptitude Test/Typing Skill Test to be published on the RRB websites shortly, may not include roll numbers of candidates being provisionally considered for the posts of Commercial Apprentice, Traffic Apprentice ECRC and Goods Guard based on their merit and sequence of options.Details of the aptitude test and typing skill test has been released by RRBs. Candidates can go through it properly.RRB NTPC 2nd stage exam normalized score can be viewed at https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1181/3453/login.html.Click here for more Jobs News