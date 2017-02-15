RPSC Result for College Lecturer Examination 2014 English Out; Check Now

EMAIL PRINT RPSC Result for College Lecturer Examination 2014 English Out; Check Now New Delhi: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has published the results the college lecturer recruitment English 2014 examinations in the official website. The candidates can go to the official website of RPSC and check their results of the English examinations. The Commission has said in the official notification that recruitment process will be done according to the rules and the selection of the candidates as well will be done according to that.



RPSC Result for College Lecturer 2014 English: How to check



Step One: Go to the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission,

https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/

Step Two: Click on the link "15/02/2017 - Result for College Lecturer - 2014 (English)" flashing through news and events section of the right side of the commission site's homepage

Step three: Check your results in the next page open



