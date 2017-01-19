Collapse
Expand

RPSC Releases Marks Of Clerk Grade II Combined Competitive Exam 2013 (Phase I): Know How To Check

Jobs | Edited by | Updated: January 19, 2017 17:01 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
RPSC Releases Marks Of Clerk Grade II Combined Competitive Exam 2013 (Phase I): Know How To Check

RPSC Releases Marks Of Clerk GR II Combined Competitive Exam 2013 (Phase I)

New Delhi:  Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has published marks of Clerk Grade II Combined Competitive Exam 2013 (Phase I) in the official website of the commission. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can go to the commission website and download your marks there. On 16 January RPSC released the result preamble and cutoff marks for Clerk GR II Comb. Comp.  Exam 2013 (Phase I). Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had conducted the examination on October 23, 2016 in two sessions.

How to check Marks Of Clerk Grade II Combined Competitive Exam 2013 (Phase I)

Step 1: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) official website
Step 2: Go to 'News and Events' in homepage
Step 3: Click on the Marks for Clerk GR II Comb. Comp. Exam 2013 (Phase I)' link appearing there
Step 4: You will see Result Search Page 
Step 4: Enter Roll Number, Date of birth and Captcha 
Step 5: Submit the entered details
Step 6: See your marks

Last week, Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has published Amended Result of Interviews for the posts of Assistant Professor 2011 - Anaesthesiology for Medical Education Department, Interview Marks and Category wise cutoff marks for Assistant Professor - 2015 (Neurology), Interview Result for Assistant Professor 2015 (Neurology), Reserved List For Assistant Prosecution Officer Grade II TSP And Non-TSP Examination 2015 and Result Preamble and Cutoff Marks for Clerk GR II Comb. Comp.  Exam 2013(Phase I). 

For more updates on Clerk Grade II Combined Competitive Exam 2013 (Phase I ) of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), check commission's official website.

Click here for more Job News

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READOn Jallikattu, PM Narendra Modi Tells Tamil Nadu, 'It's In Court, We Support You'
RPSC MarksRPSC resultsRPSC Clerk ResultsRPSC Clerk Exam ResultsRPSC Clerk 2013

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live ScoreKhaidi No 150A Monster CallsBairavaaBaba Ramdev

................................ Advertisement ................................