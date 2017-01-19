RPSC Releases Marks Of Clerk Grade II Combined Competitive Exam 2013 (Phase I): Know How To Check

EMAIL PRINT RPSC Releases Marks Of Clerk GR II Combined Competitive Exam 2013 (Phase I) New Delhi: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has published marks of Clerk Grade II Combined Competitive Exam 2013 (Phase I) in the official website of the commission. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can go to the commission website and download your marks there. On 16 January RPSC released the result preamble and cutoff marks for Clerk GR II Comb. Comp. Exam 2013 (Phase I). Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) had conducted the examination on October 23, 2016 in two sessions.



How to check Marks Of Clerk Grade II Combined Competitive Exam 2013 (Phase I)



Step 1: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) official website

Step 2: Go to 'News and Events' in homepage

Step 3: Click on the Marks for Clerk GR II Comb. Comp. Exam 2013 (Phase I)' link appearing there

Step 4: You will see Result Search Page

Step 4: Enter Roll Number, Date of birth and Captcha

Step 5: Submit the entered details

Step 6: See your marks



For more updates on Clerk Grade II Combined Competitive Exam 2013 (Phase I ) of Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), check commission's official website.



